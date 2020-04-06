The share price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] inclined by $4.61, presently trading at $5.41. The company’s shares saw 71.20% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.16 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SBSW fall by -6.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.44 compared to +0.38 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.85%, while additionally gaining 1.10% during the last 12 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. On average, stock market experts give SBSW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.42, with the high estimate being $17.84, the low estimate being $5.97 and the median estimate amounting to $11.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] sitting at -3.10% and its Gross Margin at 2.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.13. Its Return on Equity is -9.80%, and its Return on Assets is -2.90%. These metrics suggest that this Sibanye Stillwater Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.58.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.16 to 13.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 10.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.