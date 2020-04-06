Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] saw a change by 5.56% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.42. The company is holding 182.16M shares with keeping 166.53M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 128.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.33% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.40%, trading +127.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 182.16M shares valued at 857623.0 were bought and sold.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [NYSE:SVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give SVM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.42, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.69 and the median estimate amounting to $5.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] sitting at 38.00% and its Gross Margin at 46.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.70. These measurements indicate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.73. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.40%. These metrics all suggest that Silvercorp Metals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.58 and P/E Ratio of 13.58. These metrics all suggest that Silvercorp Metals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] has 182.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 590.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 5.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 11.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. [SVM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.