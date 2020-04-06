SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] shares unchanged from its previous closing of 4.29, now trading at the price of $4.29. Is SITC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.63 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SITC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 151.97M float and a -22.98% run over in the last seven days. SITC share price has been hovering between 15.85 and 3.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SITC an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at 27.70% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.57. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this SITE Centers Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 12.93. These metrics all suggest that SITE Centers Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 193.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 828.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.60 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 14.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.