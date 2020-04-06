Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $18.43 after SPR shares went down by -1.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.43, with the high estimate being $87.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.43. Its Return on Equity is 34.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 175.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 171.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 3.64. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has 106.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.69 to 92.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 14.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.