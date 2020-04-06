StoneMor Inc. [STON] took an downward turn with a change of -29.32%, trading at the price of $0.53 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 824050.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while StoneMor Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 215.40K shares for that time period. STON monthly volatility recorded 17.16%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 19.39%. PS value for STON stocks is 0.13.

StoneMor Inc. [NYSE:STON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to StoneMor Inc. [STON] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give STON an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.53, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for StoneMor Inc. [STON] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of StoneMor Inc. [STON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for StoneMor Inc. [STON] sitting at -11.60% and its Gross Margin at 75.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -19.71. Its Return on Equity is 205.40%, and its Return on Assets is -5.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STON financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. StoneMor Inc. [STON] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.01.

StoneMor Inc. [STON] has 54.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 4.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -23.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 19.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is StoneMor Inc. [STON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of StoneMor Inc. [STON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.