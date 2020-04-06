Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] opened at $17.78 and closed at $16.85 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.62% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] had 10.05 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.37%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.60 during that period and SU managed to take a rebound to 34.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 67.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.98. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.38 and P/E Ratio of 12.04. These metrics all suggest that Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has 1.59B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 34.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 17.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.