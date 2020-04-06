Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] saw a change by -7.48% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.31. The company is holding 17.27M shares with keeping 16.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -1.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -97.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -84.84%, trading +6.66% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 17.27M shares valued at 625663.0 were bought and sold.

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SUNW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $0.38, the low estimate being $0.38 and the median estimate amounting to $0.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] sitting at -13.80% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.53. Its Return on Equity is -125.70%, and its Return on Assets is -31.30%. These metrics suggest that this Sunworks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has 17.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 15.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.18. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] a Reliable Buy?

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.