Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE: TLRD] gained by 11.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.41 price per share at the time. Tailored Brands Inc. represents 53.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 67.30M with the latest information.

The Tailored Brands Inc. traded at the price of $1.41 with 956732.0 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TLRD shares recorded 2.58M.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TLRD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.40, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.76. Its Return on Equity is -363.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Tailored Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.99.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 53.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 15.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.