The share price of Teekay Tankers Ltd. [NYSE: TNK] inclined by $17.80, presently trading at $16.69. The company’s shares saw 123.85% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.46 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TNK fall by -24.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 25.19 compared to -5.27 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 14.00%, while additionally gaining 121.92% during the last 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.02% increase from the current trading price.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [NYSE:TNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TNK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.69, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 31.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.16. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Teekay Tankers Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 91.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.87 and P/E Ratio of 13.24. These metrics all suggest that Teekay Tankers Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] has 35.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 598.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.46 to 25.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 16.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. [TNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.