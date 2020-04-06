TEGNA Inc.[TGNA] stock saw a move by 2.87% on Friday, touching 899234.0. Based on the recent volume, TEGNA Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TGNA shares recorded 244.25M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] stock additionally went down by -23.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TGNA stock is set at -29.38% by far, with shares price recording returns by -38.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TGNA shares showcased -30.92% decrease. TGNA saw 18.31 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGNA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.41, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.63. Its Return on Equity is 19.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGNA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 270.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 269.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 7.93. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 244.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.61 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 11.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.