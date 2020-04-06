Tellurian Inc. [TELL] saw a change by 7.08% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.28. The company is holding 225.67M shares with keeping 110.72M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 92.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -85.38%, trading +90.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 225.67M shares valued at 2.16 million were bought and sold.

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Tellurian Inc. [TELL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TELL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.29, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.70.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 75.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.39. Its Return on Equity is -68.30%, and its Return on Assets is -38.50%. These metrics suggest that this Tellurian Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has 225.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 270.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 11.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.71, which indicates that it is 13.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tellurian Inc. [TELL] a Reliable Buy?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.