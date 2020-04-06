TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] gained by 2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. TETRA Technologies Inc. represents 122.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 32.26M with the latest information.

The TETRA Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $0.26 with 1.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TTI shares recorded 801.98K.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.26, with the high estimate being $2.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] sitting at -7.10% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.09. Its Return on Equity is -116.40%, and its Return on Assets is -10.60%. These metrics suggest that this TETRA Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,655.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,609.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has 122.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 21.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] a Reliable Buy?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.