The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] opened at $16.03 and closed at $16.06 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -12.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.06.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ: PLCE] had 1.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 926.71K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.31%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.25 during that period and PLCE managed to take a rebound to 116.84 in the last 52 weeks.

The Children’s Place Inc. [NASDAQ:PLCE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLCE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.06, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] is sitting at 3.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.02. Its Return on Equity is 28.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25 and P/E Ratio of 2.96. These metrics all suggest that The Children’s Place Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] has 16.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 232.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.25 to 116.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 13.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] a Reliable Buy?

The Children’s Place Inc. [PLCE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.