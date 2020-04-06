the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $4.75 after RUBI shares went up by 14.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -17.60% and its Gross Margin at 63.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.78. Its Return on Equity is -23.70%, and its Return on Assets is -7.40%. These metrics suggest that this the Rubicon Project Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 128.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.42.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has 121.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 502.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.09 to 13.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 12.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.