Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] opened at $6.145 and closed at $6.10 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $5.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] had 13.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.43 during that period and TLRY managed to take a rebound to 64.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Tilray Inc. [TLRY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tilray Inc. [TLRY] is sitting at 3.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -14.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.66. Its Return on Equity is -89.00%, and its Return on Assets is -31.80%. These metrics suggest that this Tilray Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 163.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.17.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has 121.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 671.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 64.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tilray Inc. [TLRY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tilray Inc. [TLRY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.