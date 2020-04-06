The share price of Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] inclined by $1.08, presently trading at $1.15. The company’s shares saw 13.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.01 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RIG fall by -7.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.3000 compared to -0.0100 of all time high it touched on 04/02/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -64.00%, while additionally dropping -88.07% during the last 12 months. Transocean Ltd. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.39. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.24% increase from the current trading price.

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Transocean Ltd. [RIG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give RIG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is sitting at 2.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] sitting at -24.70% and its Gross Margin at 30.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.73. Its Return on Equity is -10.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.00%. These metrics suggest that this Transocean Ltd. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 78.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has 625.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 676.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 9.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 11.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Transocean Ltd. [RIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. [RIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.