Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] took an upward turn with a change of 27.48%, trading at the price of $3.09 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 14.8 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 4.92M shares for that time period. TWO monthly volatility recorded 31.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 22.57%. PS value for TWO stocks is 0.75 with PB recorded at 0.17.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.12. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TWO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 3.80. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 381.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 922.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 22.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.