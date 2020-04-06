VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went up by 9.78% or 0.09 points up from its previous closing price of 0.92. The stock reached $1.01 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VBIV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.54% in the period of the last 7 days.

VBIV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.04, at one point touching $0.8707. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.09%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -47.12% after the recent low of 0.47.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 6/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give VBIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.01, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 85.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 180.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.