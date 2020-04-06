Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] shares went higher by 1.16% from its previous closing of 3.44, now trading at the price of $3.48, also adding 0.04 points. Is VET stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VET shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 152.63M float and a 28.89% run over in the last seven days. VET share price has been hovering between 27.48 and 1.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give VET an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.48, with the high estimate being $18.09, the low estimate being $2.32 and the median estimate amounting to $4.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.71.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.02 and P/E Ratio of 21.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has 156.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 27.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.