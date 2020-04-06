Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] gained by 11.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.97 price per share at the time. Waitr Holdings Inc. represents 85.40M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 74.30M with the latest information.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $0.97 with 3.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 8.25M.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -163.37. Its Return on Equity is -206.40%, and its Return on Assets is -97.40%. These metrics suggest that this Waitr Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 553.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 538.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 85.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 12.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 356.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -4.32, which indicates that it is 21.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.