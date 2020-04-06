Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] took an downward turn with a change of -11.41%, trading at the price of $10.56 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.14M shares for that time period. HCC monthly volatility recorded 15.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.59%. PS value for HCC stocks is 0.48 with PB recorded at 0.70.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] sitting at 31.30% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.80. These measurements indicate that Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.11. Its Return on Equity is 39.70%, and its Return on Assets is 22.40%. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 1.81. These metrics all suggest that Warrior Met Coal Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has 57.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 609.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.59 to 29.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.