Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $3.99 after WBT shares went down by -3.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Welbilt Inc. [WBT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.85, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 25.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WBT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 570.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 566.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] has 147.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 587.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 19.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.38, which indicates that it is 14.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welbilt Inc. [WBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welbilt Inc. [WBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.