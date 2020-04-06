Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] took an upward turn with a change of 13.79%, trading at the price of $1.65 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.19M shares for that time period. WMC monthly volatility recorded 24.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 26.55%. PS value for WMC stocks is 0.35 with PB recorded at 0.14.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.71. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WMC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 797.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 294.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 60.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.37 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 26.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.