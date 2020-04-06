Alliance Data Systems Corporation[ADS] stock saw a move by 14.38% on Friday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADS shares recorded 50.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] stock could reach median target price of $85.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] stock additionally went down by -27.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -64.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADS stock is set at -85.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -76.00% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADS shares showcased -78.39% decrease. ADS saw 182.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.30, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] sitting at 23.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.51. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,422.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 787.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has 50.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.51 to 182.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.33, which indicates that it is 11.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.