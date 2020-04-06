The share price of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE: CLNC] inclined by $3.58, presently trading at $2.99. The company’s shares saw 21.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.46 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CLNC fall by -43.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.29 compared to -2.26 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -75.67%, while additionally dropping -81.22% during the last 12 months. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.51% increase from the current trading price.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [NYSE:CLNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLNC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.99, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] sitting at -43.60% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -74.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.56. Its Return on Equity is -17.50%, and its Return on Assets is -5.10%. These metrics suggest that this Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 234.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -50.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.83.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] has 153.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 459.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.46 to 16.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] a Reliable Buy?

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. [CLNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.