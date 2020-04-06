Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.88 after DGLY shares went up by 14.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Digital Ally Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give DGLY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.88, with the high estimate being $5.70, the low estimate being $5.70 and the median estimate amounting to $5.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -164.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -361.77. Its Return on Equity is 463.40%, and its Return on Assets is -94.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DGLY financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] has 15.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.64 to 5.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 13.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.