HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] opened at $23.79 and closed at $22.38 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.12% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.42.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] had 491448.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 18.48 during that period and HFC managed to take a rebound to 58.88 in the last 52 weeks.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 21.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.00. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 5.37. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 165.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.48 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 13.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.