iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $4.87 after IHRT shares went down by -11.45% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

iHeartMedia Inc. [NASDAQ:IHRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IHRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.87, with the high estimate being $21.50, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 594.24. Its Return on Assets is 95.80%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 228.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 225.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.54 and P/E Ratio of 0.03. These metrics all suggest that iHeartMedia Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] has 73.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 359.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.41 to 19.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -9.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iHeartMedia Inc. [IHRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.