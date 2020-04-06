SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] opened at $0.71 and closed at $0.75 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] had 2.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 43.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 48.81%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.25 during that period and SPCB managed to take a rebound to 1.91 in the last 52 weeks.

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give SPCB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.86, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] sitting at -41.80% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -80.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -50.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has 14.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 1.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 244.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.40, which indicates that it is 43.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.