Teck Resources Limited [TECK] took an upward turn with a change of 6.19%, trading at the price of $7.55 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Teck Resources Limited shares have an average trading volume of 5.86M shares for that time period. TECK monthly volatility recorded 14.23%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.61%. PS value for TECK stocks is 0.47 with PB recorded at 0.26.

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Teck Resources Limited [TECK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give TECK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.59, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.43. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 28.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.19. Its Return on Equity is -2.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Teck Resources Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.07 and P/E Ratio of 18.88. These metrics all suggest that Teck Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has 562.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 25.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 11.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teck Resources Limited [TECK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teck Resources Limited [TECK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.