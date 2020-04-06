The share price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: XHR] inclined by $8.57, presently trading at $8.24. The company’s shares saw 31.21% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.28 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as XHR fall by -20.85% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.38 compared to -2.17 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -42.78%, while additionally dropping -62.06% during the last 12 months. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.76% increase from the current trading price.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:XHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XHR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.24, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 56.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.82. Its Return on Equity is 3.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.90 and P/E Ratio of 16.96. These metrics all suggest that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has 117.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 965.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.28 to 23.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 13.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] a Reliable Buy?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.