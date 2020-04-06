XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] opened at $0.213 and closed at $0.22 a share within trading session on 04/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 46.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] had 82.57 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.73M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.83%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 60.57%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.05 during that period and XSPA managed to take a rebound to 5.45 in the last 52 weeks.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2018. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.32, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -28.90% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -40.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.78. Its Return on Equity is -398.80%, and its Return on Assets is -61.00%. These metrics suggest that this XpresSpa Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] has 35.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 539.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 22.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.