Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] stock went up by 19.34% or 0.64 points up from its previous closing price of 3.31. The stock reached $3.95 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZIXI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -28.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZIXI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.758, at one point touching $3.28. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -64.57%. The 52-week high currently stands at 11.15 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -51.40% after the recent low of 2.84.

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Zix Corporation [ZIXI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zix Corporation [ZIXI] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Zix Corporation [ZIXI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zix Corporation [ZIXI] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.40. Its Return on Equity is -53.30%, and its Return on Assets is -6.00%. These metrics suggest that this Zix Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 453.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.77.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has 60.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 200.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.84 to 11.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 13.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zix Corporation [ZIXI] a Reliable Buy?

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.