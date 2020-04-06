The share price of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE: ZOM] inclined by $0.16, presently trading at $0.16. The company’s shares saw 36.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.12 recorded on 04/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ZOM fall by -2.79% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2400 compared to -0.0047 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.90%, while additionally dropping -44.86% during the last 12 months.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NYSE:ZOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZOM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.16, with the high estimate being $0.65, the low estimate being $0.65 and the median estimate amounting to $0.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -687.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -687.85. Its Return on Equity is 344.80%, and its Return on Assets is -302.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ZOM financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] has 129.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 0.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.28, which indicates that it is 24.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.