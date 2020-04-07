Abbott Laboratories[ABT] stock saw a move by 4.13% on Monday, touching 12.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Abbott Laboratories stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ABT shares recorded 1.76B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock could reach median target price of $95.00.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock additionally went up by 4.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ABT stock is set at 4.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.18% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ABT shares showcased 0.90% increase. ABT saw 92.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 61.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Abbott Laboratories [ABT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.73, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $79.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.45. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that Abbott Laboratories is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.21 and P/E Ratio of 40.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.76B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 145.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.61 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abbott Laboratories [ABT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.