AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.36 after ACRX shares went up by 5.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ACRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.36, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -60.73. Its Return on Equity is 221.80%, and its Return on Assets is -50.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ACRX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 151.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 133.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 60.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] has 82.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.70 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 12.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.