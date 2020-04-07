Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] shares went higher by 8.69% from its previous closing of 293.61, now trading at the price of $319.13, also adding 25.52 points. Is ADBE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADBE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 479.77M float and a 0.23% run over in the last seven days. ADBE share price has been hovering between 386.74 and 255.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Adobe Inc. [ADBE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADBE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $319.13, with the high estimate being $404.00, the low estimate being $290.00 and the median estimate amounting to $335.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $293.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.48.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Adobe Inc. [ADBE] sitting at 30.10% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.70. These measurements indicate that Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.61. Its Return on Equity is 31.40%, and its Return on Assets is 15.80%. These metrics all suggest that Adobe Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.41 and P/E Ratio of 48.32. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has 498.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 159.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 255.13 to 386.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 4.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adobe Inc. [ADBE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adobe Inc. [ADBE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.