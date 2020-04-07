The share price of Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] inclined by $1.89, presently trading at $4.69. The company’s shares saw 202.58% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.55 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AKER jumped by 120.19% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.86 compared to +2.56 of all time high it touched on 04/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 76.32%, while additionally dropping -78.76% during the last 12 months. Akers Biosciences Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.69% decrease from the current trading price.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2017. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.69, with the high estimate being $768.00, the low estimate being $768.00 and the median estimate amounting to $768.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -51.20. Its Return on Equity is -70.00%, and its Return on Assets is -53.90%. These metrics suggest that this Akers Biosciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.22. Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] has 2.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 22.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 202.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.41, which indicates that it is 30.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.42. This RSI suggests that Akers Biosciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.