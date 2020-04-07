Allergan plc [AGN] saw a change by 1.39% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $178.15. The company is holding 332.43M shares with keeping 328.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 55.90% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.90% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -11.90%, trading +12.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 332.43M shares valued at 6.74 million were bought and sold.

Allergan plc [NYSE:AGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Allergan plc [AGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $178.15, with the high estimate being $203.00, the low estimate being $176.00 and the median estimate amounting to $190.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $175.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Allergan plc [AGN] is sitting at 3.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Allergan plc [AGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Allergan plc [AGN] sitting at -27.60% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.40. Its Return on Equity is -8.90%, and its Return on Assets is -5.50%. These metrics suggest that this Allergan plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Allergan plc [AGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 31.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Allergan plc [AGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.69.

Allergan plc [AGN] has 332.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.27 to 202.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Allergan plc [AGN] a Reliable Buy?

Allergan plc [AGN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.