Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went up by 6.07% or 0.15 points up from its previous closing price of 2.56. The stock reached $2.71 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AMRS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

AMRS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.62, at one point touching $2.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -52.87%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -7.76% after the recent low of 1.40.

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Amyris Inc. [AMRS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMRS an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 50.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 754.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 179.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] has 168.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 431.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 5.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.38, which indicates that it is 12.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.