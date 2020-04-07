Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] took an upward turn with a change of 17.33%, trading at the price of $5.85 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.22M shares for that time period. ABR monthly volatility recorded 21.84%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.72%. PS value for ABR stocks is 1.09 with PB recorded at 0.46.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.83, with the high estimate being $15.50, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] sitting at 29.80% and its Gross Margin at 65.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.39. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 397.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 271.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has 117.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 585.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 16.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.