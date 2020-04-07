Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] took an upward turn with a change of 17.50%, trading at the price of $2.35 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 519290.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Arlington Asset Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 611.68K shares for that time period. AI monthly volatility recorded 23.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.07%. PS value for AI stocks is 0.72 with PB recorded at 0.25.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [NYSE:AI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.36, with the high estimate being $7.25, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.66. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Arlington Asset Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,117.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 91.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 271.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 32.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29 and P/E Ratio of 6.75. These metrics all suggest that Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] has 45.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 90.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 14.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] a Reliable Buy?

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. [AI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.