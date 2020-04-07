The share price of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] inclined by $0.77, presently trading at $0.73. The company’s shares saw 55.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.47 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AHT fall by -2.26% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.8350 compared to -0.0059 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -58.54%, while additionally dropping -85.61% during the last 12 months. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.61. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.88% increase from the current trading price.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AHT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.73, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 31.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.73. Its Return on Equity is -47.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.30%. These metrics suggest that this Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,547.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 328.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has 104.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 79.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 5.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 14.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.