Athersys Inc. [ATHX] took an downward turn with a change of -1.77%, trading at the price of $2.77 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.19 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Athersys Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.56M shares for that time period. ATHX monthly volatility recorded 26.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 40.30%. PS value for ATHX stocks is 78.65 with PB recorded at 18.80.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.77, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -137.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -134.31. Its Return on Equity is -148.20%, and its Return on Assets is -88.60%. These metrics suggest that this Athersys Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 73.62. Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 156.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 440.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.65, which indicates that it is 40.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.