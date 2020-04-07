The share price of Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] inclined by $1.57, presently trading at $1.52. The company’s shares saw 354.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.34 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AYTU fall by -6.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.7000 compared to +0.0300 of all time high it touched on 04/01/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 237.20%, while additionally dropping -17.80% during the last 12 months. Aytu BioScience Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.36% increase from the current trading price.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYTU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.52, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $4.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -158.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -264.54. Its Return on Equity is -227.30%, and its Return on Assets is -54.10%. These metrics suggest that this Aytu BioScience Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.91. Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.68.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] has 56.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 88.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 2.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 354.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 11.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.