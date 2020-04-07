The share price of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] inclined by $1.52, presently trading at $1.58. The company’s shares saw 41.94% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.11 recorded on 04/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BNED jumped by 10.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.9100 compared to +0.2700 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -54.76%, while additionally dropping -68.07% during the last 12 months. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.67% increase from the current trading price.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BNED an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.58, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] sitting at -2.60% and its Gross Margin at 25.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.65. Its Return on Equity is -9.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.40%. These metrics suggest that this Barnes & Noble Education Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 29.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 22.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.72.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has 50.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 77.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 5.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 15.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] a Reliable Buy?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.