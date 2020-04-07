BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] saw a change by 7.10% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.77. The company is holding 15.22M shares with keeping 6.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 120.31% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.40%, trading +125.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 15.22M shares valued at 688368.0 were bought and sold.

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BKYI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.77, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 18.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.72. Its Return on Equity is -73.90%, and its Return on Assets is -57.40%. These metrics suggest that this BIO-key International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08. BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has 15.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 26.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.