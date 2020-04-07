BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation[BKCC] stock saw a move by 22.51% on Monday, touching 621264.0. Based on the recent volume, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKCC shares recorded 68.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] stock could reach median target price of $3.50.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] stock additionally went down by -19.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKCC stock is set at -68.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKCC shares showcased -60.46% decrease. BKCC saw 6.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.47 compared to high within the same period of time.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:BKCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BKCC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.34, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.97.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 71.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -72.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 37.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.68.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] has 68.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 130.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.47 to 6.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation [BKCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.