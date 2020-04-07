Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $5.42 after BRG shares went up by 13.39% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [NYSE:BRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.77. Its Return on Equity is -33.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. These metrics suggest that this Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,269.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] has 29.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 138.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.79 to 12.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 18.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. [BRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.