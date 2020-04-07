Caesars Entertainment Corporation[CZR] stock saw a move by 11.62% on Monday, touching 21.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Caesars Entertainment Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CZR shares recorded 701.83M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] stock could reach median target price of $12.88.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] stock additionally went up by 9.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -36.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CZR stock is set at -23.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CZR shares showcased -39.85% decrease. CZR saw 14.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.22 compared to high within the same period of time.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [NASDAQ:CZR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CZR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.01, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] sitting at 7.10% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.52. Its Return on Equity is -46.50%, and its Return on Assets is -4.60%. These metrics suggest that this Caesars Entertainment Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 903.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 895.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.08.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] has 701.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.22 to 14.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 9.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation [CZR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.